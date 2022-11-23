Most wanted

 File Photo

ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.

Around 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue in response to a shooting. The victim, who sustained a single gunshot wound to her right forearm, said she got into an argument occurred with the suspect, Jerome Benning, 19, when she discovered that he left his gun on a bed, unattended, in a home where small children were present.

