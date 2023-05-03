One person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday, as authorities continue to search for a gunman who they said shot multiple people at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown.

Multiple victims are undergoing surgery at Downtown's Grady Memorial Hospital -- Atlanta's only Level 1 trauma center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Ryan Young reported from Atlanta, while Dakin Andone reported and wrote this story in New York.

