One dead after ship carrying 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

One person died and several others are wounded after a large fire broke out on a cargo ship off the Dutch coast around midnight local time, Wednesday.

 Nico Gudema

(CNN) — A fire broke out on a ship off the Dutch coast with around 3,000 cars on board on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring several others, the coastguard said.

Rescue boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after some had jumped in the water, a spokesperson for the Dutch coast guard told CNN on Wednesday.

