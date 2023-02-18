At least one person is dead and 17 more were injured -- some critically -- in a fire early Saturday that left some residents in a highrise apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland, trapped on balconies, fire officials say.

The three-alarm fire, with more than 100 firefighters responding, broke out shortly before 6 a.m. in a seventh-floor apartment of the 15-story highrise just north of Washington, DC, said Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.

