One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego By Sarah Moon, CNN Nov 26, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was shot and killed at the entrance of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego Friday, authorities have confirmed to CNN.Shortly before noon, a vehicle attempted to enter the facility at a checkpoint, according to a base spokesperson in a statement issued late Friday.Guards ordered the car to stop, but the driver got out with a knife and approached the gate with "hostile intent," authorites said.After several warnings, the driver was shot by base personnel, the statement said. An ambulance responded and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities confirmed.The San Diego Police Department was called to assist with the initial call, but the Naval Criminal Investigative Service will handle the investigation, police said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 10 of the smelliest cheeses in the world (and why they stink) Stacker compiled a list of 10 of the smelliest cheeses in the world, being sure to note why they stink, using information found on food and farming sites. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn California Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Military Military Recruiting Military Recruitment, Training And Compensation North America San Diego Shootings Southern California Southwestern United States The Americas United States Cable News Network Depot Driver Transports Telecommunications Police Recruit Police Department Personnel More News News One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego By Sarah Moon, CNN 35 min ago 0 +3 News Why wiping out Hong Kong's opposition may have cost China a whole generation in Taiwan By Eric Cheung, CNNUpdated 39 min ago 0 News Waukesha parade victims who need wheelchairs are getting ramps thanks to a local contractor By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News A gunshot victim finally got to thank the medical student who saved him 25 years ago By Christina Zdanowicz, CNNUpdated 55 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News One dead in shooting at entrance to Marine Recruit Depot in San Diego What we know about the Omicron variant Why wiping out Hong Kong's opposition may have cost China a whole generation in Taiwan Stephen Sondheim, master of musical theater, dead at 91, NY Times reports » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee County, Dougherty advance to quarterfinalsInvestigation leads to 13 drug-related arrestsIndictment may be imminent in 2-year-old Albany Municipal Court embezzlement caseFor Black residents of Ahmaud Arbery's hometown, trust in the justice system is on trial right alongside his accused killersBig bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrestsBroken Heart Bakery gets its Christmas miracleOut of order? Albany Commission set to vote on rules for conducting meetingsDA seeks additional information in case of Dougherty Probate Court judgeA lawyer in the Arbery death trial tried to keep Black pastors out of court. So more than 100 showed up todayAlbany resident singing her way to centennial birthday Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Cambridge Football, Class AAAAAA Second RoundPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor Girls BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor School holds Patriot's Day for fifth-gradersGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia | Nov. 19-21Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet & Car CorralWhat Christmas was like the year you were bornGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in southwest Georgia | Nov. 26-28Top holiday toys from the year you were born Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.