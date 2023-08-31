(CNN) — One inmate has been killed in an ongoing mass stabbing incident at the Fulton County Jail, Natalie Ammons with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told CNN via email.

The situation is active, according to the department.

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

With the construction of the Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy the Albany Technical College family will honor the late president who was enthusiastic about diesel mechanics and other transportation-related instruction while at the helm. The facility is expected to be completed in … Click for more.PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

0
0
0
0
0