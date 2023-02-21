One killed, four injured in Tuesday morning crash

An Albany woman was killed and four others injured in a Tuesday collision on the Liberty Expressway.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- An Albany woman was killed and four others injured in a Tuesday collision on the Liberty Expressway.

Teresa Jones, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on the 1300 block of the roadway, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News