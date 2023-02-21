Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 3:30 pm
An Albany woman was killed and four others injured in a Tuesday collision on the Liberty Expressway.
ALBANY -- An Albany woman was killed and four others injured in a Tuesday collision on the Liberty Expressway.
Teresa Jones, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on the 1300 block of the roadway, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
The accident was reported at about 10:15 p.m., the coroner said, and Jones apparently pulled in front of a truck on the Expressway.
No additional information was immediately available from the Dougherty County Police Department, which was in charge of the investigation, Wendy Howell, the county's public information officer, said.
