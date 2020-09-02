ALBANY — One man was killed and three others were injured early Tuesday morning after they were shot outside an East Residence Avenue residence.
Quintus Lamar Barnes, 27, was fatally shot in the assault, the Albany Police Department said.
The slaying was the 13th homicide in the city of Albany in 2020, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
Barnes, Jamarcus Harris, 16; Joel Smith, 48; and 23-year-old Marquic Brown were playing cards on the tailgate of a Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 2 a.m. before they were shot at 1404 E. Residence Ave., police said.
Barnes was struck in the right shoulder area, police said. Harris received a gunshot wound to the right knee, Smith to the left leg and Brown was shot in the right thigh.
All were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses saw a gray Dodge Charger traveling slowly in an alley near the residence shortly after they heard gunshots.
Police had no suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.
If the police spent more time policing these areas instead of going around harassing people and passing out tickets for not wearing their seat belts, maybe they could prevent some of these crimes.
