MACON – Two Macon-area convicted felons went before a federal judge this week, charged in separate Project Guardian cases, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
Donta Booze, 39, of Macon was sentenced to 63 months on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Tilman “Tripp” Self after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Keon Hendley, 35, of Macon, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum 10 years in prison, and one count of possession of cocaine, which carries a maximum 20 years in prison, on Thursday. His case was also heard before Judge Self. A sentencing date for Hendley has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
ATF agents, working with a confidential informant, negotiated the purchase of large amounts of firearms from Hendley, a convicted felon, on four separate occasions in 2019 at various locations across Macon. In total, 23 firearms were obtained from Hendley during this operation, along with methamphetamine and cocaine. In a separate case, Booze was taken into custody on April 28, 2018, after Bibb County Sheriff’s Officers attempted to stop him for speeding and an improper tag. Booze threw a stolen firearm out of the vehicle before eventually stopping. It is illegal for Booze, who has a lengthy criminal history, to possess a firearm.
“Project Guardian is the Department of Justice’s smart strategy to enforce federal firearms laws and ultimately reduce gun violence in our communities," Peeler said in a news release. "Our office is working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to crack down on convicted felons in possession of firearms, ensuring those found breaking federal law are prosecuted and held accountable."
“ATF is committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to investigate, arrest and prosecute those individuals who use, or unlawfully enable others to use, firearms in the commission of violent crimes,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brent Quinn said. “Project Guardian is directly in line with ATF’s core mission, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will R. Keyes prosecuted the Booze case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Calhoun is prosecuting the Hendley case for the government.
