William Bower II feared he would never know where his father's final resting place was, but he hung on to hope for decades.

On Thursday, the Missouri retired aerospace engineer fought back tears as he was notified that a submarine wreck, discovered off the coast of Japan last year, is what remains of the USS Albacore -- one of 52 Navy submarines lost during World War II, according to Naval History and Heritage Command, or NHCC.

