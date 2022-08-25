ALBANY — Freshly mowed grass, litter-free sidewalks, ditches and rights of ways, and the sound of chainsaws in the vicinity of the Bill Miller Community Center were evidence on Thursday of a new look for an Albany neighborhood.

Workers were in the vicinity of the recreation facility and Morningside Elementary School in the latest sweep of Operation Clean Sweep.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.