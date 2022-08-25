Ward VI Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young, left, speaks with Recreation and Parks Department Director Steven Belk at the Bill Miller Community Center, the epicenter of a Thursday neighborhood cleanup.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Jwana Washington, right, reminded Albany residents that the organization can help keep neighborhoods clean. Washington is speaking with Public Works Director Stacey Rowe and Public Works Deputy Utility Operations Director Don McCook.
ALBANY — Freshly mowed grass, litter-free sidewalks, ditches and rights of ways, and the sound of chainsaws in the vicinity of the Bill Miller Community Center were evidence on Thursday of a new look for an Albany neighborhood.
Workers were in the vicinity of the recreation facility and Morningside Elementary School in the latest sweep of Operation Clean Sweep.
Jwana Washington, the new executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, was on hand with city officials to observe the impact, and she said she was impressed by what she saw.
“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” she said of the city of Albany’s monthly cleanups of neighborhoods that has been going on for about two years. “What I do think is it helps to help our neighbors have pride in their neighborhoods. I think it shows people when they drive through Albany that we do care about our city.”
The hope behind the program is that once a neighborhood is spruced up, residents in the area will buy in to keep the clean feeling going by cleaning the areas where they live.
That’s where KADB can come in to lend assistance through its programs and facilities available to drop off old furniture and recyclable materials.
“At Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, we can provide pickup sticks, garbage bags,” Washington said. “We can help people get a crew together. It’s all about keeping our city as clean as possible.”
The good news is that Albany doesn’t have so far to go. On a litter index of one to four, with four being the worst, Albany ranks at 1.47, the KADB executive director said.
“(That) 1.47 is pretty doggone good,” Washington said. “I think it builds morale in the community. It tells people we do care about our city, and we should.”
Cleaning up is also a good way for neighbors to get to know each other and to familiarize themselves with the efforts of the city, Albany Parks and Recreation Department Director Steven Belk said.
“You really get an opportunity to interact with people, the residents in that area,” he said. “Then when you know the residents, then you know their needs. Any time you can clean and express how you feel about them, that demonstrates to the people that you really care.”
Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young, in whose Ward VI the cleanup took place, said it harkens back to when he was a kid and his mother asked him to clean his room. What looked like an impossible task became easier when he started with one corner and worked out to pick up small areas.
“We’re connecting with one spot at the time,” he said. “It’s making a difference. I’m just happy that Clean Sweep has been going on for two years. This is an initiative I asked (former) City Manager Sharon Subadan about doing.”
