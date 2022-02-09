AMERICUS — The One Sumter Board of Directors is seeking a new executive director as outgoing Director Ivy Oliver announced plans to step down on March 1.
Board members say they anticipate bringing on a new executive director later this spring. The new later will have a hands-on role in continuing to guide the work and progress of One Sumter throughout the community.
With a robust search process planned, One Sumter is committed to fulfilling the goals established within the GROW 2024 plan and to providing the support and leadership needed to meet Sumter County’s economic and community development priorities.
Under Oliver’s leadership, One Sumter successfully executed a second capital campaign raising nearly $1.75 million to implement the GROW 2024 Strategic Plan. One Sumter Chair Alex Saratsiotis expressed his support for Oliver and the work she has done.
“Ivy has been an asset to One Sumter, and I want to thank her for her leadership and many accomplishments during her tenure as Executive Director,” he said. “Through her efforts, our organization has continued to build upon our foundation to keep moving the community and organization forward.”
Oliver has led the One Sumter organization as executive director since 2019, having previously served as the nonprofit’s director of marketing and communications since 2017.
For more information about One Sumter or the executive director’s position, visit www.onesumter.org. Interested candidates also may submit their resume and letter of interest to Saratsiotis at admin@onesumter.org or mail to 205 E. Lamar Street, Americus, Ga. 31709. Applications and/or proposals for service will be accepted through Feb. 28 or until the position is filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.