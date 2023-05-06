Police confirm deaths in Texas mall shooting; at least nine victims transported to hospitals

Multiple people were shot, some fatally, at a mall near Dallas by a gunman who authorities believe was acting alone — and who is now dead — and at least nine victims were transported to trauma facilities, officials said.

 KTVT

Authorities in Allen, Texas, responded to the shooting at an outlet mall Saturday afternoon, with ATF personnel on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets.

CNN's Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

