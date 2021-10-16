Gunman shoots 3 Texas deputies, killing one, Houston police say By Jason Hanna and Alta Spells, CNN Oct 16, 2021 Oct 16, 2021 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man with a rifle shot three Texas constable's deputies outside a bar as they were investigating a disturbance early Saturday, killing one of them, authorities said.One person was taken into custody, though authorities didn't immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters."We believe they were ambushed, shot ... with a rifle," Jones said. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m., after the Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies -- working an extra job at 45 Norte Sports Bar -- "went outside to address a disturbance," Jones said."It turns out it may have been a robbery they were intervening in ... probably unknown to them at the time," Jones said."They were trying to arrest a suspect or detain a suspect ... when they were ambushed," and shot, Jones said.The deputies were taken to a hospital, and one died, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Their names were not immediately released. Of the surviving deputies, one was shot in the back and was in surgery Saturday morning, and the other was shot in the foot and preparing to go into surgery, Herman said early Saturday."This is a tough time for Precinct 4. I'm asking for all of our community's thoughts and prayers for our families," Herman said.Investigators believe the shooter was a man in his early 20s, according to Jones. "We hope to have a suspect in custody soon," Herman said.Jones asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Houston police.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +2 Best-performing commercial real estate sectors over the past 25 years Data from EquityMultiple reveals the four categories of commercial real estate that dominated the past quarter century in the United States Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Houston North America Southwestern United States Texas The Americas United States Wounds And Injuries Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Shootings James Jones Mark Herman Deputy Crime Weaponry Criminal Law Law Suspect Police Constable More News News featured Kemp among honorees at Regents Scholarship Gala From staff reports 5 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Review: Socially conscious young musician Poohder P By William Cooper Special to The Albany Herald 10 min ago 0 Local featured Georgia ag museum plans Halloween fun for kids From staff reports 19 min ago 0 News featured Don't gamble with our lives; Georgia Power draws ire over coal ash plans By Tim Darnell Capitol Beat News Service 19 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Kemp among honorees at Regents Scholarship Gala Review: Socially conscious young musician Poohder P Georgia ag museum plans Halloween fun for kids Don't gamble with our lives; Georgia Power draws ire over coal ash plans » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesBusiness group looking into purchase of Albany MallUS task force proposes adults 60 and older should not start daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or strokeGwinnett school ranked Georgia's best18 arrested on drug trafficking, firearms chargesTwo postal workers were killed during a shooting at facility in Memphis. The shooter is also deadThousands turn out for Albany State University homecoming paradeGeorgia high school students claim they were suspended for planning protest of Rebel flagAlbany boxer Haven Brady Jr. set to make state debut as professionalUS Border Patrol found two young sisters wandering alone near the Arizona borderAlbany State coasts by Edward Waters for Homecoming win Images Videos CollectionsAlbany State University Homecoming Parade PhotosPHOTOS: Albany State football defeats Edward Waters on HomecomingON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features pool, pond with private dockEasy On Me! The essential Adele playlistPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor at Strong Rock Christian FootballThe cost of gasoline the year you started drivingPHOTOS (GALLERY 3 of 3): A large crowd gathered in Tifton at Fulwood Park Saturday for the Rhythm & Ribs Festival.PHOTOS: Sherwood Christian vs. Our Lady of Mercy FootballPHOTOS: Artesian City Car Club Car and Truck Show (Gallery 1 of 2)PHOTOS: Atlanta Braves win Game 4 over Brewers, return to NLCS Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.