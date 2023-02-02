N1805P26002C.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Planting more trees could reduce heat deaths in cities by a third, a new study by European researchers has found.

The study, published in peer-reviewed journal The Lancet on Tuesday, looked at how heat affected mortality in 93 European cities during the summer of 2015. Of the 6,700 deaths attributable to heat during this period, the researchers say increasing tree cover up to 30 per cent could have prevented 2,644, or one-third, of these deaths.

