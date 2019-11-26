ALBANY -- I can remember as far back as 25 years ago, being envious of the “older” ladies in the family as they all searched through the piles of newspapers and sales books, strategically planning where they would be heading at 3 in the morning to stand in a line for gizmos and gadgets.
You see, in our family, all of the women gathered to divide and conquer the almighty day of sales. But it was a right of passage. One had to be at least 16 years of age to join the club.
The year was 2001, and Thanksgiving weekend happened to be my birthday. I talked the powers that be into bending the rules. At about 4 a.m., standing in line at Belk in Thomaston (so that we could be among the first 100 in the store ... for a free ornament, no less), I immediately regretted my decision. We were in Belk for hours. The store was a wreck within the first hour, and working my first job in retail at that time, I felt awful for the workers. As a matter of fact, every store we graced with our dollars that day was a total retail worker’s nightmare.
Where did it all begin, you ask? After a little research, it seems to have begun with the store-sponsored parades, such as the well-loved and extravagant Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
You see, at the end of the parade, the appearance of Santa Claus meant the holiday shopping season had commenced. It was apparently some unwritten rule that retailers did not advertise hard-core until the Friday after Thanksgiving, when shopping began in earnest. After a few years, for lack of a better term ... all hell broke loose. Store openings began earlier and earlier, year after year, and sometime in the last decade they began opening their doors on Thanksgiving evening.
Fast-forward to the past few years. You barely have time to even think about digesting your turkey and dressing before the clans of shoppers head out in full force to seize the sale. Personally, the year it felt as if no stores even closed for the “grand” Black Friday deals was the year it lost the appeal.
I’m not ashamed to admit I enjoyed the attack plan for getting what everyone wanted on my list, but mostly I enjoyed the laughs I got from watching grown adults battle over the crock pots and flat screens. Just last year, I had the pleasure (I use that term loosely here) of working for my second job at Starbucks on none other than -- you guessed it -- Thanksgiving Day. One would think it would be a day that would bring genuinely grateful customers, seeing as how we were fueling their shopping excursions … wrong!
It was a little sad to see how individuals were treating others and the intense attitudes that came through the door on a day that, just five years ago, these individuals would have been laying around with family flipping through papers and enjoying each other’s company while they geared up for the next morning’s shopping excursions.
These big shopping sales haven’t been for me for quite some time. Now do not get me wrong, I am certainly not knocking anyone who chooses to go out in full force. May the shopping gods be ever in your favor. Just try to remember what the Thanksgiving Day is about and show a little gratitude (and mercy) to those who are forfeiting time with their family to save you 10 bucks.
As for me, on Thanksgiving day I’ll be in my PJs, enjoying my family, and eating good groceries.