On the one-year anniversary of a New Jersey student's death by suicide, the school he attended admitted it "fell tragically short" of protecting his safety and well-being.

Jack Reid, 17, died by suicide on April 30, 2022, in a residential house at the Lawrenceville School, a boarding and preparatory school in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call or text 988. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you and your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. En Español: Linea de Prevencion del Suidio y Crisis: 1-888-628-9454.

