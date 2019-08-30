OneBlood issues urgent call for blood donations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ALBANY — While all blood types are needed, OneBlood said there is an increased need for O negative and O positive blood and platelet donations as Hurricane Dorian nears its landfall in Florida.
OneBlood encourages all eligible donors to make blood donation part of their storm preparations and visit a donor center or Big Red Bus as soon as possible.
"Hurricanes can disrupt the blood supply for several days, so the most critical time for blood donations is prior to any storm in order to sustain the blood supply during and immediately after the event," officials from OneBlood said.
OneBlood drives in southwest Georgia immediately before Dorian's anticipated landfall, and for several days afterward, include:
— Sunday, noon-5 p.m., Walmart, 641 E. Bypass Southeast, Moultrie;
— Monday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1810 Tift Ave., Tifton;
— Sept. 8, noon-5 p.m., Home Depot, 450 Veterans Parkway North, Moultrie;
— Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Turner Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Center, 514 S. Railroad Ave., Sycamore;
— Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Crisp Regional Hospital, 902 Seventh St. N., Cordele;
— Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Albany State University, 504 College Drive, Albany;
— Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early - Pioneer Community Hospital of Early, 11740 Columbia St., Blakely;
— Sept. 13, noon-5 p.m., DeSoto Trail Regional Library, 1450 E. Broad St., Camilla.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and a more complete list of OneBlood locations, visit oneblood.org.