ORLANDO, Fla. -- Donate blood with OneBlood and you will be notified when your donation is on the way to help a patient, which hospital it’s going to, and you may even get a message from a patient your blood donation helped save.
The blood center is taking the donor experience to new heights as groundbreaking new initiatives debut as part of OneBlood’s campaign, "There’s a Hero in You in 2022."
“Blood donors are modern-day superheroes," Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations at OneBlood, said in a news release. "To celebrate their extraordinary ability to save lives, we are launching innovative new programs designed to personalize the donation experience by bringing donors closer to the patients they are helping save and also rewarding donors who make blood donation a habit."
OneBlood’s Message My Donor is a program rolling out across OneBlood’s service area and enables blood recipients to send a thank you message directly to the blood donor(s) who helped save their life. A Message My Donor tag is attached to donations OneBlood sends to hospitals. The patient or a family member takes the tag and follows the instructions to send an electronic message to their donor(s).
In addition to Message My Donor, the My OneBlood Journey program that OneBlood launched in 2021 is here to stay. The My OneBlood Journey program notifies donors when their donation is on the way to help a patient and even lets donors know which hospital is receiving their lifesaving gift.
To participate in the programs donors simply need to provide their email address at the time of donation.
“My OneBlood Journey and Message My Donor are bringing the donation experience full-circle by personalizing the donation experience for donors and by bringing them a step closer to the patients they are helping save,” said Forbes.
In addition to personalizing the donor experience with Message My Donor and My OneBlood Journey, OneBlood is unveiling the There’s a Hero in You in 2022 campaign designed to celebrate and recognize donors for being lifesaving superheroes. The campaign includes an interactive comic book series that lets donors see the superhero-themed apparel they will receive and learn about new frequency programs designed to keep donors coming back each time they are eligible. The more they donate, the more rewards donors will earn.
OneBlood is kicking off its hero campaign to coincide with National Blood Donor Month.
“Blood donation is an easy way to make a tremendous impact in the community," Forbes said. "The pandemic has upended many of the traditional locations for blood drives. It’s important the blood supply remain at the forefront and that more people step forward to donate and that businesses and organizations host blood drives. After all, you can never have too many superheroes in this world."
To find a OneBlood donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and to make an appointment, visit oneblood.org.
