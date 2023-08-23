Ongoing shooting situation erupts in Pittsburgh during attempted eviction, officials say

The Allegheny Sheriff’s office was attempting to evict an individual at which point “a suspect opened fire on deputies,” according to Communication Manager Mike Manko.

 KDKA

(CNN) — An “extremely active” shooting situation is ongoing in Pittsburgh after authorities attempted an eviction, city spokesperson Maria Montano said Wednesday.

Shots are “continuing to be fired” after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office tried to evict a resident in the Garfield area and the suspect opened fire on deputies, officials said.

CNN’s Holly Yan and Brynn Gingras contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0