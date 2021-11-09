As the sold-out crowd couldn't fit in Mars' home arena, the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins invited the more than 800 fans to fill the stands at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.
The resilience of the female goalie even gained attention from Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle, a two-time Olympian and goalie for the US Women's Hockey Team, who attended the game.
"It's pretty, pretty cool," she told WPXI. "Every time she makes a save this place goes nuts!"
The demeaning and sexist taunts about the goalie and her body from some fans at the October 28 game have brought consequences for Armstrong students and their hockey team.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League gave CNN an outline of the disciplinary measures, which include banning Armstrong students in grades 9-12 from the remainder of the hockey games in the 2021-2022 season and requiring a faculty member or administrator to attend home and away games to monitor for bad behavior from spectators. Siblings of hockey players can still attend games with a parent or guardian, the league noted.
Armstrong's hockey team, the River Hawks, are also on probation for the rest of the season, which includes playoffs, according to the league.
The school's principal called the incident "very disturbing," according to WPXI, and mentioned the administration has since reached out to the goalie to apologize. CNN has requested comment from the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.