ALBANY – The good news is Dougherty County workers are getting a pay raise. The bad news is that it will mean a property tax increase for taxpayers.

During a Thursday news conference, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas linked the two issues and noted that the commission has not revisited either in years. He said he expects the pay increases will bring in an influx of job applicants to fill positions.

