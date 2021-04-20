ALBANY -- As expected, a Tuesday public hearing on a rezoning request in a historic Albany neighborhood brought out a large contingent of speakers to weigh in on the topic.
At issue is a request from Refugio de Salvacion/Haven of Hope to rezone a residence at 525 W. Fifth Avenue from a designation of C-5 for residential/institutional/business use to C-R, which allows for community residential occupancy.
For residents in the area, particularly on Rawson Circle, the sticking point is the intended use: as transitional housing for former prison inmates.
Seventeen speakers, both in favor but mostly voicing opposition, signed up to address the Albany City Commission during its Tuesday-morning work session during a hearing that lasted for more than an hour and a half. They provided comments both in person and through an online connection.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the request next week.
While the rezoning, if approved, would allow up to eight residents to live in the house, owner Kathia Collins said the plans are to have a maximum of four female former inmates living there at a time.
The balance of the space would be used for women who are victims of domestic abuse and their children.
Collins has operated a shelter for abused women and children at the house for 15 years and purchased the five-bedroom home from the city about a year ago, she said. Currently there is one domestic abuse victim living there, and the residence has sheltered women who are veterans and homeless.
“We’ve been working with women in the same location since 2006,” Collins said. “I don’t feel like we’ve (negatively impacted) the area. Haven of Hope is a strictly not-for-profit social service agency serving Albany. We have assembled a strong board of directors.”
Haven of Hope allows women who have been in abusive relationships to have a safe place to stay where they can re-establish relationships with their children and other family members, and Collins said that the goal is to do the same for women who have been released from incarceration.
Residents will be monitored by the Georgia Department of Corrections probation services, she said.
Responding to questions from commissioners, Collins said there would be two full-time staff members on site and video surveillance cameras installed. Transitional housing residents would have to follow guidelines, including a curfew, and would be removed from the residence for violations. The organization would receive $500 per month from the state for each woman living in the transitional housing center.
Opponents of the proposal said they were concerned about the potential detrimental impact on property values and expressed concerns about safety.
“I enjoy the place and was drawn because of the character of the houses,” said Gloria Evans Ford, who moved into the Rawson Circle neighborhood more than 20 years ago. “We’re pretty much a retiring place, in my opinion.
“I guess I’m feeling for my safety a little bit. So I guess I have questions.”
Pat Guin told commissioners she was a board member and president of an organization that worked with ex-offenders in Birmingham, Ala., before moving to Albany, and that experience shaped her views.
“Here’s the situation, here’s the issue,” she said. “The rate of recidivism in Georgia and really around the country is 50 percent. One in two will be caught committing a crime and sent back to prison. Our neighborhood is full of children.
“I’m concerned for children. I do not feel it is wise to allow this in our neighborhood, a family-oriented neighborhood.”
Rawson Circle resident Will Geer, who also owns a business across the street from Collins’ proposed facility, said during the years he has been observing the house he has seen very little activity indicating women are being served.
The only person he has seen consistently, he said, is a man with dreadlocks, “saggy pants” and, in the backyard, a goat.
“The goat was not an aberration,” he said. “The (housing of) unwed mothers was an aberration.”
Some 185 residents in the area signed a petition, which has been presented to the commission, in opposition of the proposal, Scott Marcus said. That document relates the overwhelming feeling of the community and their concerns of negative impacts.
“There’s no proof of (their) qualifications for this proposal,” Marcus said. “That gives us no confidence in the proposal. In conclusion, Rawson Circle residents hope to keep this (area) residential. If this application is approved, it will impact property values and property tax collections.”
For an Albany woman who works on West Fourth Avenue, the transitional housing would represent what neighborhoods are about -- helping people.
Working at a laundromat, Tracy Coleman said she has encountered a number of people who frequent the area. Those people may be down on their luck, but are not criminals, she said.
While the opponents spoke about families, Coleman said those who are less fortunate need assistance rebuilding their own families.
“Just like the director (Collins) said, we need this,” Coleman said. “We need to help people. That’s what we’re asking for today, that you extend a hand. The people are the neighborhood. If we can come together and help the people, we are restoring that neighborhood. How do you help restore it? By restoring the people.”
