Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, who faces federal terrorism charges for allegedly running down pedestrians with a rented truck on Manhattan's West Side bike path on Halloween 2017, killing eight people.

Saipov faces 28 counts, including eight counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, and other terrorism charges in connection with the deadliest terror attack in New York since 9/11.

CNN's Holly Yan, Dakin Andone, Nicole Chavez, Eric Levenson and Shimon Prokupecz contributed to this report.

