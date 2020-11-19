Operation Clean Sweep to tackle Albany litter one neighborhood at a time

ALBANY -- The city of Albany is hoping that some tonsorial treatments for trees with unruly growth and trash and debris removal will bring some big benefits and encourage residents to join in cleanup efforts.
The Operation Clean Sweep initiative began this week, with a neighborhood in south Albany chosen as the first area for city workers to tackle in the beautification effort. The area around Morningside Elementary School has been neglected in recent years, and trees there are in need of some trimming, said Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young.
Some residents in the area have taken to calling it “the dark side” instead of Morningside because the tree canopy blocks street lights, he said.
“This kind of came out of some discussion that we had,” Young said. “I think a lot of people saw the city was not looking good -- trash and debris in the roadways, kind of overgrown, especially coming out of COVID.”
The city plans to focus on one neighborhood at a time as opposed to general streetsweeping and debris removal in hotspots. The work, which will include multiple departments, also will include cleaning up illegal dump sites and street litter, maintaining rights-of-ways along streets, repairing alleys and cleaning catch basins.
“We really wanted to concentrate on a specific area so people could see the difference we were making in an area,” Young said. “When they asked me, I immediately thought about the Morningside area. That area had not received a lot of attention and had a lot of overgrown trees.”
So far, workers have hit the Old Moultrie Road to Patrol Drive in south Albany, where they are cleaning up litter and trimming trees, as well as sprucing up bus stop shelters and storm drains.
A group of Albany State University student volunteers has collected some 26 bags of debris in the area.
That kind of buy-in by residents to keep their neighborhoods clean once trash has been removed and runaway shrubbery and trees have been cut back is one goal of the initiative.
A beautification effort not only makes neighbors feel more proud of where they live, it also makes the city more attractive for business location, Young said. It can also help address crime when formerly dark locations are opened up to sunlight and street lighting.
“I think that’s going to do a lot to improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods,” Young said. “Hopefully, it will pay some dividends. (When) we talk about economic development, we need to work on our communities and work on our neighborhoods to make them look viable and attractive.
“This is an effort to make our citizens feel good about their city again.”
The city also is considering making carts available in neighborhoods for residents to dispose of yard debris and old furniture to make it easier for them to join in the effort.
Residents can make a cleanup request or comment by calling the 311 service line.
