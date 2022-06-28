Operation Safe Place to be template for future heat waves in Albany

Dougherty County’s Northwest Library branch and other libraries, city recreation centers, churches and the Albany Civic Center were among the sites that opened to help area residents cool off during last week’s heat wave.
ALBANY — What a difference a week makes, with the 100-plus degrees of a few days ago expected to moderate to around 90 degrees into the weekend.
When the mercury spiked last week, the city of Albany and Dougherty County reacted by setting up shelter cooling stations. Local churches participated by opening their doors for “Operation Safe Place,” to allow residents inside to cool off, and providing transportation.
Now that the city has devised a course of action, it can mobilize for future hot weather emergencies.
Four deaths were attributed at least in part to the heat, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, and the county’s Emergency Medical Services answered a number of heat-related calls during the days of extreme high temperatures and humidity.
In addition to the churches, the county’s five library branches also served as cool oases for those who did not have sufficient air conditioning to ride out the heat wave, and the city also offered some recreational facilities. Participants received cold water and snacks each day.
Now the city has committed to opening shelters when temperatures reach or exceed 100 degrees, Albany Public Information Officer Krista Monk said.
“However, even as temperatures have gone down slightly from last week, we encourage everyone to try to avoid being in the heat for too long,” Monk said. “If you must be outside, please take breaks from the heat frequently and stay hydrated.”
Since the city’s initial efforts, other churches have stepped forward to offer their facilities for use in the future, she said.
“The city of Albany would like to thank all of the community partners who assisted us with Operation Safe Place,” Monk said. “Dougherty County was instrumental in the success of the initiative as well, especially by providing additional locations for us to utilize and helping us get the word out to the community. Several churches provided locations and services that also made Operation Safe Place possible.
“We thank all of you and all of the city departments that were involved for helping protect our community from extremely high temperatures.”
