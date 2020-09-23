MACON – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said three defendants guilty of distributing methamphetamine in the northeast Georgia region, arrested during the large-scale “Operation Wu Block” investigation, were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Jennifer Gee, 33, of Athens-Clarke County to 120 months in prison and three years of supervised release; Latasha Bishop, 33, of Athens-Clarke County to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release; and Angela Fain, 48, of Franklin County to 24 months of prison and three years supervised release. All three defendants previously entered guilty pleas in separate cases to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Criminals caught pushing methamphetamine in our communities are facing the possibility of federal prosecution and federal prison, where there is no parole,” Peeler said in a news release. “I want to commend our law enforcement partners who make up the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force for working relentlessly to unravel meth distribution enterprises in the Middle District of Georgia.”
“Operation Wu Block” is a multiyear Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration's Macon Resident Office, FBI Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections and Northeast Regional Drug Task Force in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 58 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than two kilograms of heroin, 31 firearms and $56,000.
“Operation Wu Block” is part of the larger “Operation Crystal Shield,” a national DEA operation first announced on Feb. 20 during a press conference in Atlanta. The investigation is focused on eight main methamphetamine trafficking transportation hubs across the nation, including Atlanta. Both are ongoing operations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Jarrett is prosecuting cases arising from this investigation for the government.
