Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, will get the opportunity to address the operator of a train that derailed while carrying toxic chemicals in their community nearly one month ago as frustrations mount over potential long-term health effects.

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the operator -- Norfolk Southern -- to meet with East Palestine residents Thursday evening as the community grapples with the impact of the February 3 derailment that first forced them to flee their homes, then brought them anxiety as reports of symptoms like headaches and rashes emerged.

CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere, Phil Mattingly, Celina Tebor, Brenda Goodman, Nicki Brown, Betsy Klein and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

