Marlisa Bailey, left, and Daniel Fleuren were recognized during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting during which a proclamation making September "Recovery Month" in the county was read. Bailey and Fleuren are featured on billboards as part of the Georgia Recovers program this year.
ALBANY – “South Park’s” Mr. Mackey was right, and nowhere is his mantra “Drugs are bad, mkay?” more on the nose than when it comes to opioids, which claimed the lives of nearly 40 people in Dougherty County last year.
While the stereotypical heroin user may be someone living on the street, the phenomenon is not a respecter of race, class or income, according to Sam Allen, Dougherty County’s Emergency Services director. The one common factor may be age – most overdose patients are between the ages of mid-20s to mid- to late-50s.
Allen said he and county Coroner Michael McCoy pinpointed the time at which overdose numbers became noticeably worse at about five years ago. In recent years, he has related the sheer volume of the problem, telling of single 12-hour shifts on which paramedics answer many such calls, as many as eight on one occasion.
“We really noticed, the coroner and I noticed, our spike in 2017,” he said. “The summer of 2017 is when we really started seeing an increase. Since 2017, we have not seen a decrease. Every year it’s been a substantial increase in volume.”
On Monday, the Dougherty County Commission declared September to be “Recovery Month” in the county, with Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas presenting a proclamation to representatives from Aspire Behavioral Health & Developmental Disability Services and its employees from the Change Center.
Two employees at the Change Center, a substance abuse recovery center located in downtown Albany, also were recognized. Marlisa Bailey and Daniel Fleuren were selected this year to be faces of recovery in the Georgia Recovers billboard campaign. Center Director Kathryn Newcomb was selected for the program last year.
Seeking help is key, Allen said, and EMS personnel recommend treatment to patients in overdose cases.
Paramedics deal with cases of prescription opioid and heroin overdose, but the much more powerful fentanyl is super deadly, the EMS director said.
“The increased severity of the overdoses is what we’ve seen,” he said. “The strength of what they’re taking is stronger than what they were taking a year ago. You don’t realize when you put that stuff in your body how strong it is. Fentanyl stops breathing.”
In some cases, when EMS personnel arrive they find that someone on the scene already has administered Narcan, a brand name for the overdose-reversing substance Naloxone, but still have to give the unresponsive patient more. That could total as much as 16 milligrams for some patients, and in those cases the victim is lucky to be brought back.
“That is a substantial amount,” Allen said. “On the average person, two or four milligrams is an average we issue.”
And paramedics commonly see the same patients on multiple occasions.
“We may get them back (stabilized) two or three different times, and the fourth time we may not get them back,” Allen said. “It is really, really deadly dangerous.”
So far in 2022, there have been 29 overdose deaths in Dougherty County, Fowler said, roughly on pace with the 38 of last year. Several cases in which an overdose is the suspected cause are still pending, with the coroner awaiting toxicology results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
“Every year is getting worse and worse,” he said.
Fowler said he did not know what led to the sharp increase in deaths in 2017 and subsequent years.
But 2017 was the year that a lengthy decline in U.S. life expectancy began, with that pace accelerating due to the one million COVID-19 deaths and a boost in use of opioids and other drugs during the pandemic. Opioids have been identified as a large factor in the decline in longevity in the country.
“It’s really important for family members to reach out to Aspire,” Allen said. “I know it’s very difficult. If we can get them to Aspire and get them off the street drugs, it just really makes you feel good to save a life.”
