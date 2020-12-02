ALBANY – In response to COVID-19 and its impact on area schools, Dougherty County Schools and AmeriCorps are seeking 25 additional Georgia Math Corps tutors to begin working with local students in January 2021.
“COVID-19 has created challenges for our students, and they now need our help more than ever," Georgia Math Corps Senior Program Manager Jamye Cobb said in a news release. "We’ve already recruited and trained 40 tutors, but we need 25 more to get our students the extra help they need in math.”
Math Corps is a research-based AmeriCorps program utilized to to help Georgia students to become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. No tutoring experience is required, and Math Corps provides the necessary training to get started as well as ongoing coaching throughout the year. Tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment beginning in January. Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $468 every two weeks and also earn an additional $2,360 for student loans or tuition. This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance.
Anyone interested in becoming a Georgia Math Corps tutor to help 4th-8th-grade students build their core math skills are encouraged to apply at https://ga-mathcorps.icims.com/ or call (229) 343-6229.
In Georgia, only 28 percent of eighth-graders are proficient in math. Georgia Math Corps is an AmeriCorps program that provides a proven solution. After being trained in evidence-based interventions, tutors are placed in schools in Albany to help students develop the foundational skills they need to succeed. Independent, external evaluators confirm this program makes a dramatic impact on academic achievement, and it is replicated nationally. For more information, visit https://georgiamathcorps.org/.
