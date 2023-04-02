farm stress.jpg

From left, Lily Baucom, the executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture; Jennifer Dunn, the Southwest Area health agent for UGA Extension; Glenda Grant, the director of the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center at Mercer University; and Maria Bowie, summit co-chair and project and grant specialist for UGA Extension, gather before a recent mental health event in Macon.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

MACON -- As the backbone of Georgia’s No. 1 industry, farmers face insurmountable pressures that are often beyond their control. Increased input costs, market variability, environmental disasters and labor shortages are just a few of the challenges.

The 2023 Farm Stress Summit, held at Mercer University this week, brought together farmers, government officials, community leaders, health care specialists, university faculty and program staff from around the state to learn more about the unique stressors farm families experience and strategies for building a network of support.

Emily Cabrera is a writer and public relations coordinator for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia.

