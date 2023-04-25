orkin.jpg

From left, Dan Suiter, Orkin Professor of Urban Entomology and UGA Extension entomologist; Freeman Elliott, recently retired Orkin president and member of the CAES Advisory Council; Nick Place, CAES dean and director; and Kris Braman, head of CAES Department of Entomology, take part in an endowment ceremony.

 Special Photo: Lavi Astacio/UGA College of Ariculture & Environmental Sciences

ATHENS -- Dan Suiter, a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension entomologist and well-known expert in addressing the needs of pest control operators, has been named the Orkin Professor of Urban Entomology at the University of Georgia.

Orkin, an industry leader in pest control services and protection, has created the endowment to help strengthen the entomology program in the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

