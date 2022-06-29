ALBANY — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., came to Albany Wednesday to announce a bipartisan initiative to improve the health of expectant mothers and their children, with one of the focuses being on rural areas.
“I want to make sure rural mothers have access to the health care they need,” Ossoff said during an afternoon news conference at the Albany Boys & Girls Clubs facility on Thornton Drive. “Georgia has a real maternal fatalities crisis. It’s a crisis.”
The United States has among the worst infant mortality rates in the developed world, and Georgia is ranked eighth-worst among the states.
“One (reason) is that we have chronically underspent in parental care and prenatal care,” the senator said. “There is also a high burden of disease (due to) poor nutrition and lack of access.”
Ossoff said that 35 Democratic and Republican senators are onboard with efforts to improve health care for expectant mothers and their children.
“There is a bipartisan push in the Senate to strengthen health care for women and children,” he said.
Among the goals he outlined are improving prenatal, postnatal and birth care; expanding preventative care for children, especially those with special needs; and improving access to health care in rural areas.
The senator said he did not know what the cost would be for the initiative, a detail that he said will be worked out through the appropriations process.
