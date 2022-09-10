WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia.
Following Sen. Ossoff’s successful work across the aisle, the U.S. Senate has passed the bipartisan Mobile Heath Act, which will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia to help more families access medical and dental care.
“We have worked together as Democrats and Republicans to create more opportunities for Georgia families to access health care,” Ossoff said in a news release.
The bipartisan bill now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ossoff said he is working to continue to help more families in Georgia access vital health care, especially for communities with limited health care access.
Last month, Ossoff and and fellow Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock helped bring an additional $300 million to upgrade the Grady Health and Augusta University Health Systems, expanding health access for medically underserved families across Georgia.
In August, Ossoff also led a bipartisan push with Rep. Buddy Carter to combat staffing shortages in Georgia and bring more physicians, nurses and emergency medical personnel to the state.
