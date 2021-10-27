WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is working to help an Albany-based company sell more products worldwide.
In a recent Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Ossoff secured a commitment from a top Biden Administration nominee to work with him and Georgia aerospace companies in Albany to help them export more of their products worldwide.
Ossoff pointed out that aerospace products were Georgia’s top export in 2020, totaling nearly $10 billion in revenue, and Georgia is a key player in the industry with more than 800 aerospace companies in the state.
Reta Jo Lewis, a Georgia native and President Biden’s nominee to lead the Export-Import Bank, committed to working with Ossoff to boost Georgia’s aerospace industry.
The exchange between Ossoff and Lewis follows:
SEN. OSSOFF: Thank you, Chairman Brown, and congratulations to the nominees. It is a particular pleasure to welcome you, Ms. Lewis, as a Georgia native with a JD from Emory University School of Law – my wife is a graduate of the School of Medicine there – and a UGA alum as well. Congratulations again. Thank you for joining us. I’d like to ask you some questions focused on our home state of Georgia. As you likely know, Georgia not only became one of the top 10 exporting states in 2020, it's also a key innovator in the aerospace industry with over 800 aerospace companies in our state. Space products have been among Georgia's top exports for years – $9.98 billion in exports in 2020. And companies like Thrush Aircraft, based in Albany, are providing products used around the world. Will you commit, please Ms. Lewis, to working with my office so companies like Thrush Aircraft in Albany and Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah can export more Georgia-made products around the world?
LEWIS: I would commit to working with you, Senator, and other members of this committee on those types of issues.
There are no prizes for guessing what will make the top of this list but over the years - and particularly during the pandemic - there have been some surprise hits on Netflix that have grabbed the attention of millions of households. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.