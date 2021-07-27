WASHINGTON — In a recent U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., secured a commitment from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to help Georgia farmers export more crops.
Vilsack committed to Ossoff that he would travel to Georgia in coming months to meet with Georgia farmers, trade leaders, and port authorities to develop plans to increase Georgia’s agricultural exports.
Ossoff noted in the hearing that the Port of Savannah, one of the fastest growing ports in the country, is crucial in helping farmers export their product.
According to the University of Georgia, in 2019, agriculture contributed $70.1 billion in output to Georgia’s economy, supporting more than 350,000 jobs across the state.
A transcript of the exchange between Ossoff and Vlsack is included below:
OSSOFF: “With the Chairman’s indulgence, my final question for you, Mr. Secretary. Grateful for your recent trip to Georgia, your visit in particular to Fort Valley State University and your continued expressed commitment to Georgia farmers. Will you commit that the next time you come to Georgia you’ll sit down with me, local agricultural leaders, as well as those who are leading Georgia’s trade efforts –– of course, we have the Port of Savannah, one of the fastest growing ports in the country –– to discuss how we can work together to expand Georgia farmers’ access to export markets around the world?”
VILSACK: “Senator, if you sweeten your offer with a slice of pecan pie, it’s a deal.”
OSSOFF: “Done. Looking forward to seeing you there. Thanks for your help. Take care.”
