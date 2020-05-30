ATLANTA -- Investigative journalist Jon Ossoff has grown his fundraising lead in the final stretch leading up to the June 9 Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
Ossoff’s campaign raised $739,362 between April 1 and May 20, according to the final campaign-finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission before next month’s election to choose a Democrat to challenge incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson raised $402,003 during the same period, followed by businesswoman and 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico, whose campaign brought in $237,381.
Ossoff’s totals for April and the first three weeks in May padded a fundraising advantage he already enjoyed over his two main Democratic opponents. Overall, he has raised more than $4.1 million, compared to almost $2.5 million for Tomlinson and nearly $1.7 million for Amico.
Ossoff, who lost a special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat to Republican Karen Handel in 2017, noted in a news release that he is refusing contributions from corporate political action committees. He also has raised all of his campaign funds without resorting to personal loans.
Tomlinson floated a $50,000 loan to her campaign in recent weeks, in addition to a $30,000 loan earlier in the campaign cycle. Amico’s fundraising totals include a personal loan of $765,000.
All three candidates have raised enough money to air TV ads in recent weeks. Entering the last weeks of the primary race, Ossoff still had $950,850 left in his campaign treasury, compared to $236,985 cash on hand for Tomlinson and $177,771 for Amico.
Perdue faces no Republican opposition on June 9 and will hold a huge financial advantage over whichever Democrat wins that party’s nomination. Seeking a second six-year term, Perdue had raised more than $13.4 million through May 20 and had almost $9.4 million remaining, according to his report to the FEC.
However, the race is shaping up as more competitive than the fundraising disparity between Perdue and the Democrats would indicate.
A recent online poll conducted by Civiqs and published by left-leaning website DailyKos found Ossoff with a slight lead over Perdue, 47% to 45%. However, that amounted to a virtual tie because the poll’s margin of error was plus-or-minus 3.1%.
The same poll showed Perdue ahead of Tomlinson by a single percentage point and leading Amico by three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.