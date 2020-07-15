ATLANTA — Investigative journalist, media executive, and Democratic U.S. Senate Nominee Jon Ossoff outraised his opponent, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., by more than $1.2 million between April 1 and June 30, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, marking the second consecutive FEC filing that Ossoff outraised Perdue.
In the second quarter, between April 1 and June 30, Ossoff raised $3.48 million to Perdue’s roughly $2.2 million. Ossoff’s average contribution in the quarter was only $20, demonstrating his campaign’s growing grassroots strength.
After winning a highly competitive, seven-way June 9 primary outright to avoid a runoff, Ossoff became the Democratic nominee and raised more money in the final 20 days of the quarter ($2.38 million) than Perdue raised during the entire quarter.
Unlike Ossoff, who is rejecting contributions from corporate PACs or Congressional lobbyists, Perdue has taken more than $2 million in corporate PAC money.
“This is yet another reason why Sen. Perdue and President Trump are in panic mode about losing Georgia," Ellen Foster, Ossoff’s campaign manager, said in a news release. "The grassroots momentum is with Jon. For weeks, Perdue downplayed the coronavirus pandemic while trading medical and vaccine stocks to line his own pockets, and Georgia voters are rejecting Perdue’s corruption.
“Jon’s focus on ensuring every Georgian has access to great health care, investing in infrastructure, reforming our corrupt campaign finance system, and passing a new Voting Right Act and new Civil Rights Act are winning broad appeal, and it’s why he will unseat Perdue in November.”
Since his Democratic primary victory last month, Ossoff’s campaign has built momentum throughout the Peach State.
Final primary vote totals show Democrats outvoted the GOP statewide by more than 200,000 votes, and overall Democratic turnout broke all-time Georgia primary records.
Recent polls find Ossoff neck-and-neck with Perdue. Perdue’s approval ratings continue to slip as he faces increasing scrutiny for his stock trading before and during the pandemic and after he recently doubled down on his support for the GOP’s Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.