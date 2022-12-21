#2. Hydromorphone

Legislation U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced last year aimed at curbing opioid abuse in rural America was signed into law Tuesday by President Biden.

 File Photo/TownNews.com Content Exchange

ATLANTA -- Legislation U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced last year aimed at curbing opioid abuse in rural America was signed into law Tuesday by President Biden.

The Senate passed the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act late last year, but the U.S. House of Representatives didn’t follow suit until this month.

Recommended for you

Tags