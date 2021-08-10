WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., voted to pass the historic bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, securing vital investments to upgrade Georgia’s transportation infrastructure, schools, and energy grid; create millions of jobs, and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
The bill will deliver historic investments to upgrade Georgia’s transportation and transit infrastructure, public schools, broadband internet, energy grid, airports, and ports.
Ossoff has championed historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy to rebuild the American economy, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the transition to a renewable energy grid, pointing to a generational obligation and opportunity.
The historic bipartisan legislation included multiple bills authored by Ossoff and initiatives he led personally, including to replace lead pipes in drinking water systems, to upgrade public schools facilities, to boost federal dollars for transit planning in underserved and rural areas, to invest in flood and storm resilience for coastal Georgia, to secure more funding for public transportation in metro Atlanta and statewide, and to support water recycling, stormwater reuse and resiliency.
The bill includes $12 billion for flood mitigation and infrastructure investments to enhance coastal resilience, a key priority to safeguard and help protect Georgia’s coast from stronger tropical storms and hurricanes. Ossoff urged his colleagues last month to include this vital funding in the bill.
“Today’s historic bipartisan vote to upgrade our infrastructure, promote clean energy, and create good-paying jobs will benefit Georgians for generations to come,” Ossoff said. “The investments we make now will set us forward on a path toward sustainability, innovation, and world-class transit and transportation across our state. And we have proven that America’s elected leaders can rise above partisanship to serve the national interest.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make significant, historic investments in Georgia’s infrastructure and energy grid over the next several years, including:
PUBLIC TRANSIT:
$1.36 billion in funding to improve and expand public transportation options statewide over the next five years:
-- Roughly $923 million for metro Atlanta;
-- Roughly $11 million for Albany;
-- Roughly $24 million for Athens-Clarke County;
-- Roughly $25 million for Augusta-Richmond County;
-- Roughly $5.8 million for Brunswick;
-- Roughly $5.5 million for Cartersville;
-- Roughly $33 million for the Chattanooga/northwest Georgia area;
-- Roughly $20.7 million for Columbus-Muscogee County;
-- Roughly $9 million for Dalton;
-- Roughly $13.8 million for Gainesville;
-- Roughly $6 million for Hinesville;
-- Roughly $16 million for Macon-Bibb County;
-- Roughly $14.4 million for Rome;
-- Roughly $30.7 million for Savannah;
-- Roughly $9 million for Valdosta;
-- Roughly $15 million for Warner Robins.
RURAL BROADBAND:
At least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across Georgia:
-- Establishes the Affordability Connectivity Benefit to help more than 3 million low-income Georgians afford internet access.
CLEAN ENERGY:
$135 million to build an electric vehicle charging network across the state:
-- Funding to replace transit vehicles and buses with clean, low- and zero-emissions vehicles.
COASTAL RESILIENCY:
$12 billion for flood mitigation efforts in Georgia and across the country.
PORT INFRASTRUCTURE:
Over $16.5 billion for waterway and coastal infrastructure in Georgia and across the country.
ROADS AND BRIDGES:
-- $8.9 billion to fund repairs of Georgia roads and highways;
-- $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs in Georgia.
AIRPORTS:
Over $619 million for repairs and upgrades at Georgia’s airports.
PUBLIC SCHOOL FACILITIES:
$500 million grant program to make upgrades at public schools in Georgia and across the country.
ENSURING SAFE DRINKING WATER IN SCHOOLS:
$55 billion to replace lead pipes and service lines in public schools and buildings in Georgia and across the country.
The bill will make the largest federal investment in public transit in history; the single-largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system; the largest investment in clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in American history, delivering clean water to millions of families; and the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history.
The bill also will ensure every American has access to reliable high-speed internet; electrify thousands of school and transit buses across the country; and create a new Grid Deployment Authority to build a resilient, clean, 21st-century electric grid.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act now heads to the House for a vote and then to President Biden’s desk.
