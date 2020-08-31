ATLANTA -- In the state capital, no one is paying attention to any but the four "frontrunners" vying for the U.S. Senate seat given up by former Sen. Johnny Isakson due to health issues.
As a matter of fact, a check with Atlanta-based media shows that only four of 21 candidates running for the seat in a "free-for-all" Nov. 3 special election are even mentioned: Republicans Kelly Loeffler, who has held the seat since being appointed to it by Gov. Brian Kemp in December, and Doug Collins, as well as Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman.
Loeffler, who is listed on the ballot as the incumbent, is a multimillionaire businesswoman who has "loaned" her campaign $15 million so far. Collins, Georgia's 9th district U.S. House member, was endorsed by President Trump when the seat came open but was disappointed when Kemp selected Loeffler.
Warnock, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has polled well and has collected considerable funding from Democrats within the state and outside, and while Lieberman did get a boost when one poll placed him ahead of Warnock, he is drawing most of his attention due to the fact that his dad, Joe, was once a candidate for the vice presidency.
There are, however, 17 other candidates who are seeking the position. And while pollsters and metro Atlanta media disregard them, they will no doubt be factors in the contest, if only for drawing votes away from any of the frontrunners and forcing the contest into a likely runoff.
The "Other 17" are:
Republicans
Derrick Grayson -- minister, network engineer, software developer, U.S. Navy veteran;
Annette Davis Jackson -- businesswoman, 2016 Republican candidate for Georgia state Senate;
Wayne Johnson -- former chief operating officer of the Office of Federal Student Aid;
Kandiss Taylor -- student services coordinator for Appling County Board of Education.
Democrats
Deborah Jackson -- former mayor of Lithonia and an attorney;
Jamesia James -- businesswoman and U.S. Air Force veteran;
Tamara Johnson-Shealey -- businesswoman;
Joy Felicia Slade -- physician;
Ed Tarver -- former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia and former state senator;
Richard Dien Winfield -- professor and candidate for Georgia's 10th congressional district in 2018.
Libertarian
Brian Slowinski -- candidate in 2014 for the Republican nomination Georgia's 10th congressional district.
Green Party
John "Green" Fortuin
Independents
Al Bartell -- businessman, former Republican and Vietnam-era Air Force veteran;
Allen Buckley -- attorney, accountant, Libertarian nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2004, 2008, 2016 and nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia in 2006;
Michael Todd Greene
Rod Mack -- member of the city of Hapeville Board of Appeals and candidate in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election;
Valencia Stovall -- state representative.
As interesting as the list of "other" candidates is, perhaps as interesting is the list of potential candidates who reportedly turned down the opportunity to seek the vacant seat. They include:
Nick Ayers -- the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence;
Ashley Bell -- regional administrator for the Small Business Administration;
Paul Broun -- the former U.S. Representative for Georgia's 10th congressional district;
Buddy Carter -- the incumbent U.S. Representative for Georgia's 1st congressional district;
Geoff Duncan -- Georgia's lieutenant governor;
Stuart Frohlinger -- a finance expert;
Tom Graves -- the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district;
Karen Handel -- a former U.S. Representative and former Georgia Secretary of State;
Scott Hilton -- former state representative;
Jan Jones -- Speaker pro tempore of the Georgia House of Representatives;
Kemp;
Butch Miller -- state senator;
B. J. Pak -- United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and a former state representative;
Sonny Perdue -- United States Secretary of Agriculture and former governor of Georgia;
Tom Price -- former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services and former U.S. Representative for Georgia's 6th congressional district;
Stacey Abrams -- nominee for Governor of Georgia in 2018 and former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives;
Sherry Boston -- DeKalb County District Attorney;
Jason Carter -- nominee for governor of Georgia in 2014, former state senator, and grandson of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter;
Stacey Evans -- candidate for governor of Georgia in 2018 and former state representative;
Jen Jordan -- state senator;
Lucy McBath -- incumbent U.S. Representative for Georgia's 6th congressional district;
Michelle Nunn -- CEO of CARE USA and nominee for U.S. Senate in 2014;
Jon Ossoff -- investigative journalist who is running for the state's other Senate seat;
Mike Thurmond -- DeKalb County chief executive, former Labor Commissioner of Georgia, and nominee for U.S. Senate in 2010;
Teresa Tomlinson -- former mayor of Columbus;
Nikema Williams -- state senator and chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party;
Sally Yates -- former United States Deputy Attorney General.
While few outside the camps of the "Other 17" give any of the candidates a prayer of having a major impact on the race, don't tell that to the candidates.
"I'm doing this because I want to be a part of positive change in our state," Taylor, the only candidate of the 21 from south Georgia, said while making a campaign stop in Albany last month. "I am completely serious about this, and I'm in it to win it. I'm the only candidate who's campaigning outside metro Atlanta, and I've had people all over the state look me in the eye and tell me they were supporting me."
Oh, and to make things a tad bit simpler on Election Day: a 22nd candidate, Ervan Katari Miller, planned to seek the seat but withdrew his name for consideration.
