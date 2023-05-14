On the day she was killed, Simone Crawley's grandmother, Ruth E. Whitfield, was buying seeds for her garden -- a labor of love -- where she planted sweet peppers and sweet potatoes.

Whitfield, the family's matriarch, was among the 10 people who died in a racist mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets in east Buffalo, New York, a year ago.

