Outdoor Network expansion will bring 92 jobs to Dougherty County

ALBANY — Click on https://outdoornetwork.com/ and a message at the top stands out: “We’re HIRING,” and those jobs will be good-paying ones for southwest Georgia residents.
The company, which located part of its operations in Albany eight years ago, is indeed in expansion mode, with nearly 100 jobs slated to be filled in its distribution and call centers that will be located at the former McGregor facility at 1501 S. Slappey Blvd.
“It’s definitely an opportunity for anybody that’s looking for a job,” Jana Dyke, president and CEO of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, said of Outdoor Network’s plans. “It’s also going to increase our tax digest, which will help finance our infrastructure, which will continue to help us be a viable community.
“The expansion is currently taking place.”
In addition to the distribution and call centers, which will account for 52 of the new jobs, the company also manufactures outboard motors in Albany and will hire 40 new manufacturing workers.
The manufacturing positions will have a starting annual salary of $50,000, and the other jobs offer starting salaries of $36,000, Dyke said.
“It is above what the average salary is” in Dougherty County, she said. “It’s a nice salary.”
Outdoor Network, which provides parts and equipment to boat and motorsports enthusiasts, also will be using space at a separate warehouse facility in the city. The company’s websites include Boats.net, Partzilla.com, and Firedog.com,
“They are the No. 1 online OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts retailer,” Dyke said. “That has been taking place in a very limited space. That is what is moving to the new facility.
“They have some really cutting-edge equipment they’re going to be putting into that facility.”
Outdoor Network currently employs more than 262 workers in Albany, and has pledged $21.8 million in investment for the expansion.
This week the Albany City Commission approved a $400,000 grant from its Job Investment Fund to assist with the distribution center upgrades.
The fund, created by the Albany City Commission to boost economic development, helps give the EDC an advantage, Dyke said.
“For us to have this tool in our belt while we’re dealing with projects is something we very much need these days,” she said.
