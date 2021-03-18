ALBANY -- Outdoor Network, a national company with businesses in Albany, funded the Helping Hands Ending Hunger food drive this week, and their employees from Albany and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., volunteered during the drive, conducted each month to provide food for families with students in the Dougherty County School System.
The drive provided meat, produce, bakery items and dry goods to 486 DCSS families and employees.
Outdoor Network has a strong local presence in Albany with Boater’s World and Powersports Plus businesses, a distribution center, a call center, and the internet sales division for Partzilla.com, Firedog.com, and boats.net. The company also manufactures diesel outboard motors here.
The company has purchased the former MacGregor building, where renovations will be completed for the company to house its various divisions.
Helping Hands Ending Hunger, which has a local presence in Dougherty County public schools, started serving local students by collecting unopened wrapped foods and milk in school lunchrooms and presenting the food to students who might not have adequate food in their homes to take home nights and weekends.
With the pandemic, Helping Hands volunteers, students at Deerfield-Windsor School and other corporate sponsors have held food giveaways during which families or employees associated with the school system can drive through and receive boxes of food.
