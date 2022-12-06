SOCIAL CIRCLE — Looking for the best holiday gift idea for that special outdoor enthusiast on your list? No need to go to the stores — gift them a hunting or fishing (or combo) license to help them enjoy the wild places they love, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division recommends.
A youth license, a lifetime license or an annual hunting or fishing license are all great examples of how to give access to the great outdoors and provide support for Georgia wildlife and state-managed lands. Student and lifetime licenses come with a plastic card, and, putting annual licenses on a beautiful “collector’s hard card” (a credit card style license) gives you the perfect stocking stuffer.
The Youth Sportsman’s License for $15 makes a great gift for resident students under age 16 and allows the giver to present a gift valued at $70. This license provides for both hunting and fishing privileges and is good through age 17, giving them a full year sportsman’s license once they reach age 16 (when they are required to have a license).
With a lifetime license, the Georgia resident hunter or angler on gift lists will never need to purchase another state hunting or fishing license … ever. From hunting trophy whitetails to casting for lunker largemouth, their cherished recreation in Georgia is covered. Applications and document details are at GeorgiaWildlife.com/LifetimeLicense.
Can’t purchase a lifetime license? How about giving an annual or two-year license for that hunter or angler? This purchase provides your sportsman or -woman access to the Georgia outdoors, and even if they already have a current license, if you purchase a same-type license, it will “stack” onto their existing one.
The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to fulfill its wildlife mission. The sale of paid licenses is a key measure through which states receive federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding. Uses of this funding in Georgia vary from operating public fishing areas to managing the state’s 1 million-strong deer herd.