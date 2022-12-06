dnr grants.jpg

A hunting, fishing or combo license will help the outdoors enthusiasts on your shopping list enjoy the wild places they love.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Looking for the best holiday gift idea for that special outdoor enthusiast on your list? No need to go to the stores — gift them a hunting or fishing (or combo) license to help them enjoy the wild places they love, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division recommends.

A youth license, a lifetime license or an annual hunting or fishing license are all great examples of how to give access to the great outdoors and provide support for Georgia wildlife and state-managed lands. Student and lifetime licenses come with a plastic card, and, putting annual licenses on a beautiful “collector’s hard card” (a credit card style license) gives you the perfect stocking stuffer.

