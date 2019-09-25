ALBANY – Current Albany City Commission members and former colleagues paid tribute on Tuesday to outgoing Ward VI Commissioner Tommie Postell, who is not seeking re-election for a fifth term.
Mayor Dorothy Hubbard presented Postell with a proclamation declaring Tuesday Tommie Postell Day in the city, and Postell also received a letter and proclamation from U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany.
“He’s a legend, during the era of civil rights and, of course, in today’s time,” Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said during an interview following the reception. “He will be sorely missed for his ferocious opinions at times, (but) then he could be as humble as a lamb.”
Postell sat in a throne-like chair for the occasion, with his trademark baseball cap pulled low. A retired educator and coach, Postell was first elected in 2004.
Commissioner Bob Langstaff turned his words of praise for Postell into a roast of his fellow commissioner, who sat directly to his left at the commission table for 16 years, by recounting their first interaction after Postell took office on Feb. 13, 2004.
“He said, ‘Lanstaff, there’s a new sheriff in town. There will be no clandestine meetings,’” Langstaff said, describing how Postell pronounced clandestine with a long “I” sound.
“Postell and I (were) opposed on a lot of city matters for a long time, but it was fun on those times when we were on the same side,” Langstaff said. “I sat back and watched the bulldog in action.”
Former Mayor Willie Adams said that on occasions when he wanted to move a measure through the commission he would meet with Postell and convince him to push the measure.
“For you aspiring politicians running for office, you can be as nice as you can be, but you’ve got to have somebody tough,” Adams said. “Tommie was my bulldog.”
Three candidates – John Hawthorne, Leroy Smith and Demetrius Young are vying to replace Postell in the Nov. 5 municipal election.