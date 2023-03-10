The outgoing president of Micronesia has accused China of engaging in "political warfare" in the Pacific, in an explosive letter advocating for the the dissolution of diplomatic ties with Beijing.

In the 13-page letter, which CNN has obtained, David Panuelo alleges China is preparing to invade the self-ruled island of Taiwan, and has engaged in bribery, political interference and even "direct threats" to ensure the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) remains neutral in the event of war.

