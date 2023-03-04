One person died after an overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday, causing damage to nearby homes and vehicles as city officials advised residents to avoid the area.

Flames and smoke billowed into the air after the truck tanker crashed into a tree and exploded on US Route 15 shortly before 12 p.m. ET in the western Maryland city, about 50 miles west of Baltimore, according to Ron Snyder, public information officer for Maryland State Police (MDSP).

