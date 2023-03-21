A judge's gavel rests on a book of law.

ATHENS – A $5 million civil settlement has been reached with Dr. Mark A. Ellis and his practice, Ellis Pain Center, a pain management practice in the Athens area. Part of the civil settlement includes EPC’s practice manager, Patsy Allen.

The case that was resolved by this settlement — U.S. v. Dr. Mark A. Ellis, Patsy Allen, Dr. Mark A. Ellis and Ellis Practice Management LLC, 3:19-cv-107 — was filed on Nov. 27, 2019. The settlement was finalized on Friday.