MACON — Dr. Kenneth Barngrover and his practice, Southeast Regional Pain Center, in Columbus, has agreed to a $1 million civil penalty to resolve allegations that the pain medicine practice violated both the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act. In addition to a monetary payment, Barngrover and SRPC entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration that will be in effect for the next three years.
Barngrover was registered with the DEA as required and operated a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC offices from which he was authorized to dispense controlled substances. At issue in the settlement were allegations that in the operation of his worker’s compensation pharmacy, Barngrover failed to comply with certain recordkeeping requirements. Those alleged violations included failing to maintain a biennial inventory; failing to maintain a current, complete and accurate record of controlled substances; and collecting medications without DEA authority or documentation of receipt.
In addition to the alleged violations of the CSA, the settlement also resolves allegations that Barngrover and SRCP violated the False Claims Act by billing Medicare and Tricare for medically unnecessary evaluation and management services, evaluation and management services that were up-coded and psychological testing services that were not appropriately rendered.
“If providers wish to operate like a pharmacy and dispense drugs to their patients, they must act like a pharmacy and maintain accurate records of highly addictive and dangerous drugs,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Moreover, our federal health care system requires services rendered to patients be medically necessary and appropriate. Providers must abide by federal guidelines put in place for the protection of our citizens.”
“The abuse and misuse of prescription drugs is a major contributor to our nation’s opioid epidemic,” Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. “DEA-registered entities are required to maintain current and accurate records of their drug dispensing; DEA investigators will pursue violations of federal mandates put in place to prevent the diversion of these highly addictive drugs away from legitimate medical use.”
The CSA subjects all registered handlers of controlled substances to strict requirements regarding the inventory control and recordkeeping of controlled substances. These requirements ensure that DEA registrants account for controlled substances from the time that they are purchased until the time that they are delivered to other registrants, dispensed to patients or discarded. The CSA’s recordkeeping requirements play a vital role in ensuring the appropriate handling, accounting and distribution of controlled substances.
The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination or admission of liability.
This case was investigated by Diversion Investigator Chris Crutchfield of DEA-Atlanta District Office, Special Agent Kevin White of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of the Inspector General and Bryan Cofer of the U.S. Department of Defense-Defense Criminal Investigative Service.
Assistant United States Attorneys Todd P. Swanson and W. Taylor McNeill represented the United States in the settlement agreement.