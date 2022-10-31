MACON — Dr. Kenneth Barngrover and his practice, Southeast Regional Pain Center, in Columbus, has agreed to a $1 million civil penalty to resolve allegations that the pain medicine practice violated both the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act. In addition to a monetary payment, Barngrover and SRPC entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration that will be in effect for the next three years.

Barngrover was registered with the DEA as required and operated a worker’s compensation pharmacy out of SRPC offices from which he was authorized to dispense controlled substances. At issue in the settlement were allegations that in the operation of his worker’s compensation pharmacy, Barngrover failed to comply with certain recordkeeping requirements. Those alleged violations included failing to maintain a biennial inventory; failing to maintain a current, complete and accurate record of controlled substances; and collecting medications without DEA authority or documentation of receipt.

